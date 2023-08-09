Russian military unit on fire in Stavropol Krai

A fire occurred on the territory of a military unit in the city of Georgievsk, Stavropol Krai, the Russian Federation.

Source: Andrei Zaitsev, head of the city district; Russian Telegram channels

Quote: "There was dense smoke on the territory of a military unit on Lermontov street in Georgievsk – a fire occurred in a clothing warehouse with an area of 300 square metres. Currently, the fire brigade of the said military unit is working on the site, and equipment from Georgievsk and Goryachevodsk fire services has also been sent."

Details: Russian Telegram channels published photos of fires and large clouds of smoke.

На території військової частини в Ставропольському краї сталася пожежа. Відео з Telegram RT pic.twitter.com/O9OJQuR8ht — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) August 9, 2023

Later, Zaitsev wrote that the fire on the territory of the military unit had been eliminated.

He stated that there were no casualties and called spontaneous combustion due to the high air temperature a possible cause of the fire.

Background:

On 9 August, an explosion occurred on the premises of the Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant in the suburbs of Sergiev Posad. A strong blast wave knocked out windows in nearby buildings. As a result of the explosion, 43 people were injured, four buildings were completely destroyed, and another 20 were damaged.

Russian media outlet Agentstvo reported that the plant participated in the development of a next-generation stealth bomber.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





