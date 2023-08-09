All Sections
Russian military unit on fire in Stavropol Krai

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 9 August 2023, 19:52
Photo by RBK

A fire occurred on the territory of a military unit in the city of Georgievsk, Stavropol Krai, the Russian Federation. 

Source: Andrei Zaitsev, head of the city district; Russian Telegram channels 

Quote: "There was dense smoke on the territory of a military unit on Lermontov street in Georgievsk – a fire occurred in a clothing warehouse with an area of 300 square metres. Currently, the fire brigade of the said military unit is working on the site, and equipment from Georgievsk and Goryachevodsk fire services has also been sent." 

Details: Russian Telegram channels published photos of fires and large clouds of smoke.

Later, Zaitsev wrote that the fire on the territory of the military unit had been eliminated.

He stated that there were no casualties and called spontaneous combustion due to the high air temperature a possible cause of the fire.

Background:

