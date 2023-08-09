All Sections
Factory warehouse containing pyrotechnics explodes near Moscow: dozens injured

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 9 August 2023, 11:07
PHOTO: RIA Novosti

An explosion has rocked an optical-mechanical plant producing observation devices and sights in Moscow Oblast.

Source: RIA Novosti citing emergency services and local authorities; Interfax citing emergency services and local authorities; Telegram-channel Baza

Details: The explosion thundered at the plant in Sergiyev Posad near Moscow. A full evacuation was announced there. Security forces and the head of the district have arrived at the scene.

The Telegram-based news outlet Baza reports that an explosion occurred at a warehouse containing pyrotechnics. At least 22 people have been injured and there may still be people under the rubble. Over a dozen ambulances have arrived at the scene.

For reference: This is one of the oldest optical-mechanical plants. It produces optical aviation sights, thermal direction finders, target seekers, laser detection stations, observation devices, as well as night vision devices, binoculars, etc.

In the summer of 2022, a large fire reportedly broke out at the factory’s storage facilities.

Update at 11:34: In an interview with TASS, emergency services confirmed that a warehouse containing pyrotechnics had exploded. They state that the explosion was caused by a human factor. The warehouse, covering an area of 1,600 square metres, was destroyed. 

Advertisement: