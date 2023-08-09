All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Explosion at plant in Moscow Oblast: Russian media report 8 people missing, Telegram channels report 10 dead

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 9 August 2023, 22:03
Explosion at plant in Moscow Oblast: Russian media report 8 people missing, Telegram channels report 10 dead
SCREENSHOT FROM THE VIDEO OF THE MES OF RUSSIA

Russian media has reported that after the explosion at a military plant near Moscow, eight people are considered missing, while Russian Telegram channels have reported that 10 bodies were found under the rubble.

Source: Russian propaganda media outlets RIA Novosti and RBK; Dmitry Akulov, head of the Sergiev Posad District; and Russian Telegram channels

Details: Akulov reported eight people missing. He said that 60 people were injured,and one woman died in intensive care.

Akulov also stated that no bodies were found under the rubble.

However, the Baza Telegram channel reported the fatalities. At first, the channel wrote that  10 bodies had been retrieved from under the rubble. Later, the message was edited to read "fragments of bodies, presumably of 10 people, were found."

The Baza Telegram channel emphasises that there is "a high probability that the death toll may rise to 15 or even more", since the rubble has not yet been completely cleared.

 
PHOTO: ASTRA TELEGRAM CHANNEL

Baza wrote that Russian investigators, in addition to the version that the explosion occurred due to industrial safety violations and sabotage, also do not rule out the possibility of a drone line of inquiry.

It is assumed that the UAV could have hit a truck with gunpowder that arrived on the territory of the Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant and provoked a large-scale explosion.

At the same time, it is reported that near the clothing warehouse where the explosion occurred, there was another four-tonne batch of gunpowder that miraculously did not explode.

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
All News
Advertisement: