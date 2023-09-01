All Sections
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief says knowledge and culture are pillars on which the frontline stands

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 1 September 2023, 10:50

On the occasion of the 1 September holiday which marks the start of the school year, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has drawn attention to the importance of schools for the country's future development.

Source: Zaluzhnyi on Facebook 

Details: Zaluzhnyi said that in the new academic year, just like in the previous one, teachers and students will be forced to adapt to the realities of a full-scale war. 

Quote: "The main thing is that our children will study. And our educators, teachers and lecturers will teach. Because knowledge and culture are what distinguish us from the enemy. These are the pillars that support today's frontline and on which the future of our country will be built." 

More details: Zaluzhnyi posted a video of the military addressing schoolchildren.

"We are fighting for the existence of our nation. But it's up to you, young friend, to build the state, to turn existence into prosperity, to turn mistakes into the right conclusions," the video says.

