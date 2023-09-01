Ukraine lists PepsiCo and Mars as international sponsors of war

National Agency on Corruption Prevention has added American companies PepsiCo and Mars to the list of international war sponsors.

Source: National Agency on Corruption Prevention

Despite the declaration of reduction of their business, cessation of advertising activities and production of their products, these companies continue to work in Russia, paying taxes and supporting Russia's economy.

PepsiCo

Thus, the PepsiCo company, which announced the termination of advertising activities and production of beverages in the Russian Federation after the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, resumed the production of "7Up" and "Mirinda" beverages in August 2022 under the "Evervess" and "Frustyle" brands.

Later, in March 2023, the production of Pepsi drinks resumed under the brands "Evervess" (higher price segment) and Liubimyi ["Favorite"] (lower price segment).

Apart from that, PepsiCo launched a new brand of lemonade called Russkiy Podarok ["Russian Gift"] in the country to replace the discontinued products. PepsiCo continues to manufacture and distribute other products such as crisps, snacks and dairy products.

PepsiCo's Lay's chips were found in the food rations of Russian soldiers.

Despite PepsiCo's promise to scale back its operations and suspend all advertising in Russia, its careers page lists more than 580 open jobs in the country.

Quote from NACP: "Thus, PepsiCo continues to actively support the Russian economy and, accordingly, sponsor the aggression against Ukraine; there were no attempts by the company's management to condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine," the NACP stated.

PepsiCo is the largest beverage and food company in the United States by net profit, the second largest globally, and the fourth largest in Russia.

PepsiCo continues to work in the Russian Federation with an increase in revenue in 2022 compared to 2021; in particular, the revenue of PEPSICO HOLDINGS LLC for 2022 increased to US$2.59 billion (RUB 176.5 billion), net profit increased by 333% to US$525 million (RUB 37.8 billion), taxes paid to the budget of the Russian Federation for more than US$115 million (RUB 8.29 billion).

PepsiCo produces soft drinks, juices, chips, snacks, dairy products and other food products under the main brands Chester's, Chipsy, Lay's, Mirinda, Pasta Roni, Pepsi, Propel, Sandora, 7up, Simba, Snack a Jacks, Sonric's, Tropicana, Agusha, Chudo ["Miracle"], Slovyanochka ["Slavic girl"], Sadochok ["Garden"], Sandoryky, Mashenkay, etc.

Mars

Mars promised to reduce business in the Russian Federation, but factories continue to operate there with increased revenue in 2022 compared to 2021.

In particular, the revenue of MARS LLC for 2022 grew to US$2.45 billion (or RUB 176.5 billion), net profit grew by 59% to US$377 million (or RUB 27.2 billion), taxes were paid to the budget of the Russian Federation for more than US$93 million (or RUB 6.76 billion).

In addition, the Russian branch of Mars LLC publishes an announcement on recruiting new personnel (more than 100 current jobs) on the personnel search site.

Quote from NACP: "Thus, Mars continues to actively support Russia's economy and, accordingly, sponsor the aggression against Ukraine, there were no attempts to condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine by the company's management," the NACP emphasised.

Mars manufactures pet food, chewing gum, beverages, fast food, and canned sauces. The main brands are Mars, Snickers, Milky Way, Twix, Bounty, M&M's, Whiskas, Pedigree, Uncle Benz, and the corporation also owns a series of Wrigley brands.

