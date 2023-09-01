All Sections
Child made to "thank" Putin at school opening ceremony in devastated Mariupol

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 1 September 2023, 19:03
On 1 September, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "opened" a school in the devastated Russian-occupied city of Mariupol via video call. A child was pointedly brought in to thank the dictator for "taking care" of the city.

Source: Latvian-based Russian media outlet Meduza

Details: On 1 September, Putin took part in the opening ceremony of a school in Mariupol. He did this via a video call from Moscow.

Denis Pushylin, the terrorist head of occupied Donetsk Oblast, put a first-grader in front of the cameras to tell Putin: "Thank you very much for taking care of my beloved city of Mariupol."

For reference:

Mariupol has been almost completely destroyed by the Russian army since the start of the full-scale war with Ukraine. The city has become a symbol of resistance to Russian aggression.

