Ukraine's investments in the domestic military industry have already exceeded tens of billions of hryvnias.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine's PM, during his speech at the Yalta European Strategy forum

The Prime Minister says the Ukrainian government plans to expand these investments.

"Let me start with what we have repeatedly talked about – the development of our defence industry. The state's investments in this sector can already be estimated at tens of billions of hryvnias. In the future, it will definitely be hundreds of billions of hryvnias to develop, restore, and actually make our military technologies more powerful," Shmyhal said.

The Ukrainian PM also added that cooperation with international partners and localisation of production remains important.

"It is important to have joint production. Starting from the restored Mriya [cargo aircraft] – both literally and figuratively – to the production of modern weapons, to the production of modern drones," Shmyhal stressed.

Ukraine has made significant progress in developing its own defence industry, but cannot share more detailed information at this time.

The State Concern Ukroboronprom (now Ukrainian Defence Industry JSC) has risen from 89th to 65th position in the ranking of defence companies, Defense News reported.

