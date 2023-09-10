All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Government invests tens of billions of hryvnias in national defence industry – Prime Minister of Ukraine

"Economichna Pravda"Sunday, 10 September 2023, 10:48

Ukraine's investments in the domestic military industry have already exceeded tens of billions of hryvnias.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine's PM, during his speech at the Yalta European Strategy forum

The Prime Minister says the Ukrainian government plans to expand these investments.  

Advertisement:

"Let me start with what we have repeatedly talked about – the development of our defence industry. The state's investments in this sector can already be estimated at tens of billions of hryvnias. In the future, it will definitely be hundreds of billions of hryvnias to develop, restore, and actually make our military technologies more powerful," Shmyhal said.

The Ukrainian PM also added that cooperation with international partners and localisation of production remains important.

"It is important to have joint production. Starting from the restored Mriya [cargo aircraft] – both literally and figuratively – to the production of modern weapons, to the production of modern drones," Shmyhal stressed.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Ukraine has made significant progress in developing its own defence industry, but cannot share more detailed information at this time.

Background: 

The State Concern Ukroboronprom (now Ukrainian Defence Industry JSC) has risen from 89th to 65th position in the ranking of defence companies, Defense News reported.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games

Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak

Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine

photoImages of Russian Samum ship being towed are published on Internet

photoGeorgiy Gongadze and murdered Ukrainian journalists commemorated in Kyiv

Ukrainians protest against wartime procurement scandal in front of Kyiv City State Administration

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:49
Lavrov to come to UN Security Council meeting that might be attended by Zelenskyy
23:22
Russia already spent over US$167 billion on war against Ukraine – Forbes
22:53
Power outage schedules prepared, but currently no restrictions planned – Ukraine's Energy Ministry
22:03
Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games
21:54
Romanian farmers ask government to ban agricultural imports from Ukraine
21:28
Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak
20:39
Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine
20:22
Lithuania urges EU to find more money for Ukraine during EU budget review
19:58
US top general doubts that North Korean missiles will greatly help Russia in war against Ukraine
19:51
Defenсe forces repel more than 10 attacks near Klishchiivka and same number near Marinka – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: