Poland will insure investors interested in Ukraine's reconstruction

Polish President Andrzej Duda has signed an amendment to the law on export insurance guaranteed by the State Treasury.

Details: The new law is the basis of the reconstruction program for Ukraine. It includes participation of Polish businesses and provides for three points.

Safe trade with Ukraine;

Investment support of Polish companies;

Support for the development of Ukraine.

In addition, the new Polish law also provides opportunities to insure Polish branches of foreign companies on a par with local companies. For Ukrainian companies, this is an opportunity to expand business in Poland on better terms.

Quote: "This is the first such comprehensive insurance instrument that supports investments and activities of Polish companies in Ukraine. We hope that this important step by Poland will be an impetus for the insurance market and other countries to more actively provide guarantees to companies operating in Ukraine," said Yuliia Svyrydenko, the First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

Reinsurance by other insurers is also among the new solutions. This is done in cases where the risk is above average or where it's impossible to obtain reinsurance on the commercial market.

