All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


South Korea to increase military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 15 July 2023, 15:31
South Korea to increase military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine
SCREENSHOT

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has said that the Republic of Korea will increase the amount of military and humanitarian aid provided to Ukraine in 2023.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, citing Yeol at a briefing after talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday in Kyiv

Quote from Yeol: "We provided bulletproof vests, helmets, and other necessary ammunition last year. We hope that this year the level of our assistance will be much greater...

President Zelenskyy and I agreed in May on the supply of the necessary equipment for such purposes as, for example, humanitarian mine clearance, and we continue to do so. Last year, the Korean government allocated USD$100 million to support Ukraine. This year, this support will amount to USD$150 million.

Advertisement:

We also plan to increase aid to Ukraine to restore the education system. Last year... we decided to help rebuild destroyed schools. We would also like to provide Ukraine with support for future generations with the help of the two presidential scholarships."

Details: Yeol compared the situation in Ukraine to South Korea 70 years ago, when it was illegally invaded by North Korea.

The president also emphasised that the Peace Formula must be implemented.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated

videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time

Putin believes he will be able to survive Ukraine – Blinken

Air defence downs all Shahed drones launched by Russia

ISW analyses why Kremlin is manipulating grain deal

Crimean Bridge is a Ukrainian target which should be neutralised – Zelenskyy

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:45
Russian man not jailed for his wife's murder because he fought against Ukraine
13:33
Number of children killed by war in Ukraine has increased – Prosecutor General's Office
13:18
Ryanair considers resuming flights to Ukraine by end of 2023
12:25
videoAmmunition storage points detonates in Crimea due to UAV attack; civilians evacuated
12:11
videoUkrainian Special Forces post video of them wiping out Russian equipment, storage points and dozens of soldiers
11:48
Russians to shut down nine more mines in Luhansk Oblast
10:52
US intelligence does not doubt Putin's words that nuclear weapons are already in Belarus
10:33
State Border Guard Service specifies how many Wagner fighters arrived in Belarus
10:09
videoParatroopers show Challenger 2 tank in action for the first time
10:06
Girkin's arrest may anger some in Russian military and propagandists – UK intelligence
All News
Advertisement: