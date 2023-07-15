South Korea to increase military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has said that the Republic of Korea will increase the amount of military and humanitarian aid provided to Ukraine in 2023.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, citing Yeol at a briefing after talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday in Kyiv

Quote from Yeol: "We provided bulletproof vests, helmets, and other necessary ammunition last year. We hope that this year the level of our assistance will be much greater...

President Zelenskyy and I agreed in May on the supply of the necessary equipment for such purposes as, for example, humanitarian mine clearance, and we continue to do so. Last year, the Korean government allocated USD$100 million to support Ukraine. This year, this support will amount to USD$150 million.

We also plan to increase aid to Ukraine to restore the education system. Last year... we decided to help rebuild destroyed schools. We would also like to provide Ukraine with support for future generations with the help of the two presidential scholarships."

Details: Yeol compared the situation in Ukraine to South Korea 70 years ago, when it was illegally invaded by North Korea.

The president also emphasised that the Peace Formula must be implemented.

