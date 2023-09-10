All Sections
Westinghouse fuel produced jointly with Ukraine's Energoatom used at Ukrainian nuclear power plants for first time ever

"Economichna Pravda"Sunday, 10 September 2023, 16:06

Ukrainian nuclear power plants (NPPs) have commissioned Westinghouse fuel produced jointly with Energoatom, Ukraine's national nuclear energy company, for the first time ever. Fuel for Ukrainian NPPs was previously produced only in Russia.

Source: Herman Halushchenko, Ukraine's Energy Minister, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: The official said it was the first time that the fuel produced by Westinghouse in collaboration with Ukrainian experts from Energoatom was used for VVER-440 reactors.

The company notes that previously, the fuel was produced only by Russia’s TVEL Fuel Company.

"We have put an end to it today. Russia's monopoly on this fuel type is over," Halushchenko said.

The minister stated that certain documents have been signed with some countries, such as Finland, Czechia and Slovakia, which will no longer depend on Russian production facilities.

Halushchenko added that this is crucial not only in terms of power supply or production: "This is very much related to the issues of sanctions against the Russian nuclear power industry," he said.

Background: Seven power units of Ukrainian NPPs have fully switched to US Westinghouse fuel.

Advertisement: