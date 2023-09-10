"Tailed border guard": How Chita the shepherd dog helps on duty

Mykhailo is a border guard. He has a loyal and trustworthy partner – a Belgian shepherd called Chita.

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry told all about their work together.

Mykhailo took a training course in drug searches with Chita.

They are now working together to combat illegal activities at a checkpoint on the border with Poland.

PHOTO: STATE BORDER GUARD SERVICE OF UKRAINE

"These dogs are simply meant to be service dogs. They are easy to train, efficient and capable of performing various tasks. They also like to overcome obstacles, and their jump can reach three metres," says the border guard.

These dogs are helping to discover criminals.

PHOTO: STATE BORDER GUARD SERVICE OF UKRAINE

Meanwhile, Mykhailo notes that this breed is sensitive and attentive. Thanks to these traits, they are great companions for the whole family.

However, choosing this breed means you should be ready for an active lifestyle.

"After all, you really need to pay a lot of attention and show your love to your Malinois, and then you will get a wonderful companion and loyal friend, as the Belgian Shepherd is a wonderful guardian who is forever loyal to his master," the Interior Ministry said.

PHOTO: STATE BORDER GUARD SERVICE OF UKRAINE

The Dogs are trained for service by dog handlers. Earlier, UP.Zhyttia (UP.Life) reported about Rais, a dog trained by the Ukrainian National Guard.

