Russian forces hit Kherson: woman injured

The Russian army has attacked the Suvorov district of the city of Kherson on Sunday, 10 September, injuring a woman, 69.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russian army attacked Kherson. A woman was injured.

The occupiers struck the Suvorov district of the city at around 17:30.

The woman from Kherson, 69, sustained a mine-blast trauma and neck wound. An ambulance is on its way to help her."

