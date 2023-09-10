Russian forces hit Kherson: woman injured
Sunday, 10 September 2023, 18:39
The Russian army has attacked the Suvorov district of the city of Kherson on Sunday, 10 September, injuring a woman, 69.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "The Russian army attacked Kherson. A woman was injured.
The occupiers struck the Suvorov district of the city at around 17:30.
The woman from Kherson, 69, sustained a mine-blast trauma and neck wound. An ambulance is on its way to help her."
