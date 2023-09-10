All Sections
Over 100 children from Chernihiv to holiday in Latvia

European PravdaSunday, 10 September 2023, 21:39

The Latvian capital, Riga, will host 101 children from the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv visiting the country for recreational purposes.

Source: European Pravda and Delfi, citing the LETA agency

The Riga Council explained that the local government will take in children aged from 10 to 16 from Chernihiv and their caregivers at the request of the Ukrainian embassy.

The group will lodge in a hotel, and the programme will include active and passive recreational activities in Riga, as well as a visit to the zoo, sports, excursions outside the city and much more.

The organisers plan a simple holiday vacation programme with a high level of safety, since the visiting children from Ukraine have experienced the horrors of war.

According to the Bureau of Procurement Control, the Aktīvists organisation has won the tender to host Ukrainian children. The total value of the contract is over €78,000.

Earlier, it was reported that the Lithuanian city of Palanga decided to organise a holiday for children from the Ukrainian city of Bucha.

In May it was reported that the EU Committee of the Regions and the Association of the Cities of Ukraine are organising summer camps in EU countries for Ukrainian children.

Advertisement: