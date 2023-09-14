UN Secretary General to discuss grain deal with Zelenskyy, Erdoğan and Lavrov

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced his readiness to do everything possible to restore the Black Sea Grain Initiative and intends to discuss this issue with all parties to the agreement on the sidelines of the general assembly.

Source: Guterres at a press conference, reports Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "Well, next week, I will be receiving President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy. I’ll be receiving President [Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan. I’ll be receiving [Foreign] Minister [Sergey] Lavrov," the UN Secretary General said.

Advertisement:

"So, I’m not going to say whether I am optimistic or pessimistic. The only thing you can be sure is that I remain determined. Determined is, by the way, the title of our report. I remain determined to do everything possible, to re-establish the Black Sea Initiative, the exports of Ukraine foodstuffs and also to go on, on our work in relation to the facilitation within the sanctions regime of the Russian foods and fertiliser products," he added.

Next week, heads of state and government will gather at the UN headquarters in New York for the General Assembly.

Background:

The UN is currently conducting secret negotiations with the Russian Federation to reach a deal in which the key sanctions imposed after the beginning of its large-scale invasion of Ukraine will be lifted from Vladimir Putin’s terrorist regime in exchange for reviving the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!