Ukraine's Special Operations Forces show video of successful attack near Blahodate

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 14 September 2023, 10:28
Soldiers of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces showed an archival video from near Blahodatne, Donetsk Oblast, where they killed six Russian servicemen and took eight more prisoners.  

Source: Special Operations Forces Command

Quote: "During the operation, the Special Operations Forces killed six and captured eight invaders.

June 2023. During an operation in the vicinity of the village of Blahodatne, Donetsk Oblast, the operators of the 3rd Separate Special Purpose Regiment named after Prince Svyatoslav Khorobry carried out an assault and mopping-up operation of enemy positions.

The video shows [Russian] invaders who made the right decision and surrendered. Their ‘colleagues’ were not so lucky."

