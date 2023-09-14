Russian air defence responding near Mariupol

Russian air defence was responding to a Ukrainian strike in the area of temporarily occupied Mariupol.

Source: Petro Andriushchenko, advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram

Details: Andriushchenko said that explosions occurred in Mariupol district, and the Russians’ air defence was activated near Yalta and Yurivka in Donetsk Oblast.

