All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Thousands of monuments of Scythian era could be in Russian-occupied territories – archaeologist

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 14 September 2023, 13:12
Thousands of monuments of Scythian era could be in Russian-occupied territories – archaeologist
Scythian mound in Zaporizhzhia oblast.

The Russian occupation of Ukrainian territories has endangered the existence of thousands of Scythian era monuments.

Source: Oksana Lifantii, archaeologist, museologist and specialist in Scythian culture, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda  

Quote: "The largest number of Scythian mounds (especially from late V-IV centuries BC) are concentrated in the Dnipro region. These are the territories of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts. These are thousands of monuments.

Advertisement:

It is clear that not every burial contains gold, but every burial is a story of a certain person. And when such burials are investigated, we can recreate what profession this person was, what they did, even their appearance, DNA.

If this burial is, say, blown up, or a bomb is dropped on it, then we will lose this information."

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background: 

  • In April 2022, the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration reported receiving information that the Russian military seized the Melitopol City Local History Museum, and "collaborators showed the Russians the place of storage of the Scythian gold discovered by archaeologists in the 50s of the last century".
  • In October 2022, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy stated that they do not know where the Scythian gold from the local history museum of Melitopol, which is currently occupied by Russian troops, may currently be.
  • In April 2022, the Zaporizhia Oblast Military Administration reported that the Russian military was mining the territory near the Kamiana Mohyla ("Stone Tomb") – a unique geological and archaeological monument of world importance, located near Melitopol, Zaporizhia Oblast.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter

Hackers break into Russian database with data on hundreds of millions of flights

Budanov: 9 people killed in attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol

People not ready to spend money on anything other than weapons – Zelenskyy on elections

Canada to join process of training Ukrainians on F-16s – Canadian PM

Zaluzhnyi speaks with Milley's successor for the first time

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:19
Russian army suffers high staff turnover in Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
09:56
VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter
09:49
Air defence destroys 14 out of 15 Russian attack drones overnight
09:33
Over 500 more Russians killed in Ukraine
09:26
US asks Poland to clarify statement on cessation of arms supplies to Ukraine
09:15
US appoints head of Ukraine aid oversight team
09:03
PHOTOExplosions thunder in Sevastopol, missile wreckage falls from sky
09:00
A wild, wild world: what is rewilding and why is it part of Ukraine's future?
08:31
Russians cannot accept loss of positions near Andriivka – General Staff report
07:43
12 Shahed drones downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight: infrastructure facility damaged
All News
Advertisement: