Former lawyer who called for power to be seized in Ukraine is exposed

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has announced that it has exposed a former lawyer in Kyiv who contributed to a Wagner Group Telegram channel and called for power to be seized by force in Ukraine.

Source: SSU; the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office; Ukrainska Pravda sources in law enforcement agencies

Quote from the SSU: "SSU cyber specialists have exposed a former lawyer in Kyiv who publicly called for the seizure of state power in Ukraine by force. His campaigning for the enemy was spread by internet resources run by Russian secret services in order to destabilise the situation in our country and demoralise Ukrainian troops on the front line."

Details: Ukrainska Pravda sources said the lawyer’s name is Serhii Kryzhanivskyi.

The investigation team discovered that he had been positioning himself as a "leader of public opinion" and provoking people into holding public disturbances disguised as "protests".

The perpetrator made numerous videos that he uploaded to his YouTube channel, which had an audience of over 100,000 followers.

In these videos, he attempted to discredit Ukraine’s senior military and political leadership and incited Ukrainian citizens to use force with the aim of overthrowing the constitutional regime in Ukraine.

It was established that the suspect’s "video addresses" were immediately posted by Russian online resources, including Wagner Telegram channels.

The SSU added that Russian propagandists would present the wannabe activist’s material as the "public stance" of Ukrainian citizens in an attempt to damage Ukraine’s international reputation.

An expert analysis proved that the suspect’s public materials confirm that he was engaged in sabotage activity in favour of Russia.

Based on the evidence collected, SSU investigators served him with a notice of suspicion of publicly calling for a change of power by force, overthrow of the constitutional regime or seizure of state power in Ukraine, and of spreading materials containing calls for such actions.

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at the suspect’s place of residence.

A pre-trial restriction in the form of 24-hour house arrest with electronic tagging is being considered, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

All circumstances of the crime are currently being established.

