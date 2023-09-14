All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine and South Korea agree on loaning to attract Korean investments

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 14 September 2023, 20:55
Ukraine and South Korea agree on loaning to attract Korean investments
PHOTO: Ukrainian President’s Office

Ukraine and South Korea have signed an agreement, which stipulates the provision of soft loans for the implementation of projects in Ukraine with the participation of Korean companies.

Source: Office of the President's press service

Quote: "The Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Korea regarding loans from the Economic Development and Cooperation Fund (EDCF) was signed in the presence of the President of Ukraine and the Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of Korea," the message reads.

Advertisement:

The agreement says preferential loans are provided for the implementation of projects in Ukraine with the participation of Korean companies.

The agreement was signed by Yuliia Svyrydenko, Ukraine's First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, and Kim Hyung-tae, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Ukraine.

President Zelenskyy thanked the Korean side for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and the decisions made to provide significant practical assistance to our country.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Quote: "I am grateful for the decision of the government of the Republic of Korea to allocate financial support to Ukraine in the amount of 2.3 billion US dollars for reconstruction and restoration. This will give a tangible impetus to the development of Ukrainian infrastructure," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, Zelenskyy called on Korean businesses to actively work on the Ukrainian market and participate in the implementation of projects in the areas of nuclear and renewable energy development, machine building, automotive industry, lithium mining, oil refining, "green" metallurgy, railway transport, water resources and local infrastructure.

Background:

  • Since the beginning of the Great War, South Korea has provided Ukraine with ten cargoes of humanitarian aid to the energy sector and is interested in investing in the restoration of the energy sector. 
  • The President of South Korea, Yoon Seok-yeol, announced the provision of $2.3 billion in financial aid to Ukraine for recovery starting in 2025.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter

Hackers break into Russian database with data on hundreds of millions of flights

Budanov: 9 people killed in attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol

People not ready to spend money on anything other than weapons – Zelenskyy on elections

Canada to join process of training Ukrainians on F-16s – Canadian PM

Zaluzhnyi speaks with Milley's successor for the first time

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:19
Russian army suffers high staff turnover in Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
09:56
VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter
09:49
Air defence destroys 14 out of 15 Russian attack drones overnight
09:33
Over 500 more Russians killed in Ukraine
09:26
US asks Poland to clarify statement on cessation of arms supplies to Ukraine
09:15
US appoints head of Ukraine aid oversight team
09:03
PHOTOExplosions thunder in Sevastopol, missile wreckage falls from sky
09:00
A wild, wild world: what is rewilding and why is it part of Ukraine's future?
08:31
Russians cannot accept loss of positions near Andriivka – General Staff report
07:43
12 Shahed drones downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight: infrastructure facility damaged
All News
Advertisement: