All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's forces kill Russian commander from elite regiment

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 15 September 2023, 03:37
Ukraine's forces kill Russian commander from elite regiment
STOCK PHOTO: СURRENTTIME

Vasily Popov, the commander of the Russian 247th Guards Air Assault Regiment, has been killed in action in Ukraine.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW), citing Russian military reports

Details: ISW has suggested that Vasily Popov was likely to have replaced Pyotr Popov in his position as commander of the 247th Guards Air Assault Regiment in August or September 2023.

Advertisement:

Vasily Popov was the second commander of the 247th Regiment and was killed in action in Ukraine.

Units of the 247th Regiment operate in the border area of Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

ISW has previously evaluated that the relatively elite forces of the Russian air assault regiment are conducting limited counterattacks on the front’s critical areas. The death of Vasily Popov confirms ISW's assessment that counterattacks may weaken these units further.

Background: 

Colonel Konstantin Zizevsky, another commander of this regiment, was killed in the spring of 2022.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
All News
Advertisement: