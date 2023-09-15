All Sections
Ukraine's forces kill Russian commander from elite regiment

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 15 September 2023, 03:37
Vasily Popov, the commander of the Russian 247th Guards Air Assault Regiment, has been killed in action in Ukraine.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW), citing Russian military reports

Details: ISW has suggested that Vasily Popov was likely to have replaced Pyotr Popov in his position as commander of the 247th Guards Air Assault Regiment in August or September 2023.

Vasily Popov was the second commander of the 247th Regiment and was killed in action in Ukraine.

Units of the 247th Regiment operate in the border area of Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

ISW has previously evaluated that the relatively elite forces of the Russian air assault regiment are conducting limited counterattacks on the front’s critical areas. The death of Vasily Popov confirms ISW's assessment that counterattacks may weaken these units further.

Background: 

Colonel Konstantin Zizevsky, another commander of this regiment, was killed in the spring of 2022.

