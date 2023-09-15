Explosion heard in occupied Melitopol

An explosion rang out in temporarily occupied Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram

Quote: "Dawn in Melitopol was not peaceful. Residents have reported the sound of an explosion."

