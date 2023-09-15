All Sections
European Commission lifts embargo on Ukrainian grain import

"Economichna Pravda"Friday, 15 September 2023, 19:51
Photo: Getty Images

The European Commission has decided not to extend restrictions on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products after 15 September.

Source: European Commission

Quote: "The European Commission has analysed the data related to the impact of the exports of 4 categories of agricultural products on the EU market. It has concluded that thanks to the work of the Coordination Platform and to the temporary measures introduced on 2 May 2023, the market distortions in the 5 Member States bordering Ukraine have disappeared," the statement reads.

Accordingly, an agreement was reached that all current measures to limit the import of Ukrainian agricultural products will expire today.

In addition, Ukraine agreed to implement any legal measures (including, for example, an export licensing system) within 30 days to avoid a spike in grain prices.

The European Commission emphasises that from 16 September 2023, Ukraine must also implement effective measures to control the export of 4 groups of goods to prevent any market distortions in neighbouring member states.

"Ukraine is to put in place from 16.09.2023 effective measures to control the export of 4 groups of goods in order to prevent any market distortions in the neighbouring Member States. Ukraine will submit an Action Plan to the platform no later than close-of-business on Monday 18 September 2023. The European Commission and Ukraine will monitor the situation via the platform to be able to react to any unforeseen situations," the European Commission stressed.

Apart from that, the European Commission will refrain from introducing any restrictions until the effective measures taken by Ukraine are fully operational.

