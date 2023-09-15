All Sections
St Sophia Cathedral, Kyiv Caves Monastery and Lviv's historic centre are added to UNESCO World Heritage in Danger list

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 15 September 2023, 20:14

The Cathedral of Saint Sophia in Kyiv, Related Monastic Buildings and the Lavra of Kyiv-Pechersk (the Monastery of the Caves), and the historic centre of Lviv have been added to UNESCO’s List of World Heritage in Danger due to the threat of their destruction.

Source: the United Nations

The UNESCO World Heritage Committee believes that these sites are in potential danger due to the war.

"Faced with the risk of direct attack, these sites are also vulnerable to the shockwaves caused by the bombing of the two cities," the Committee says.

 
Photo: John Coletti/gettyimages

The Committee stated that these two heritage sites have been under constant threat since the invasion began on 24 February 2022. Their inclusion on the List of World Heritage in Danger reminds the 195 States Parties to the Convention of their obligation to monitor and contribute to protecting these sites.

Previously: The Historic Centre of Odesa was added to UNESCO’s List of World Heritage in Danger in January 2023.

