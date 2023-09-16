Russian tactical aircraft are active in Ukraine's east
Saturday, 16 September 2023, 00:32
Russian tactical aircraft are active on the eastern front.
Source: the Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram
Quote: "There is a threat of the use of aircraft ordnance!"
Details: An air-raid warning has been issued in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts.
