Russian tactical aircraft are active in Ukraine's east

Russian tactical aircraft are active on the eastern front.

Source: the Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "There is a threat of the use of aircraft ordnance!"

Details: An air-raid warning has been issued in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts.

