Ukrainian military consolidating positions on Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast

The Russian military is expressing concern over the fact that on 14 and 15 September, Ukrainian troops crossed the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW), citing the Russian military

Details: The Russians claimed that Ukrainian forces intensified their activities on certain islands in the Dnipro delta near the Antonivka Bridge to consolidate their positions and prepare for an offensive on the left bank of Kherson Oblast.

ISW estimates that Russian forces probably do not have the manpower necessary to defend against an attack on this area of the contact line, given that the Russian command has moved several units from Kherson to Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The Russian forces acknowledge that they lack the capability to conduct their own river crossing operations in the area, in particular due to a lack of artillery shells.

