Russians attack civilian targets – General Staff

The Russian forces continue to ignore international humanitarian law, firing not only on the positions of Ukrainian troops but also on civilian infrastructure facilities in populated areas, terrorising civilians.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 16 September

Details: The Russians have injured civilians and destroyed residential buildings and civilian infrastructure facilities as a result of such terrorist actions.

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have had success in the Klishchiivka area in Donetsk Oblast, as well as near Verbove and Novoprokopivka in Zaporizhia Oblast.

24 combat clashes took place on the front in the past day. The Russians launched 59 airstrikes and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems to attack 36 times, not only the positions of Ukrainian forces but also civilian targets.

Ukraine's Defence Forces are on the defensive in Ukraine's east and south, carrying out offensive operations on both the Melitopol front and the Bakhmut front, crushing the Russians, liberating the temporarily occupied territories step by step, and consolidating their positions.

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 17 Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones, all of which were destroyed by Ukrainian air defence.

The Russians launched airstrikes on Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

More than 100 settlements in Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians are maintaining troops covering the state border, conduct active sabotage activities in the border areas in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to other fronts, and increase the density of minefields along the state border in Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group on the Bakhmut front, the Russians are continuing their attempts to break through the defence of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Yahidne and Bohdanivka in Donetsk Oblast. In turn, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have had success in the Klishchiivka area during their offensive operations.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational-Strategic Group on the Marinka front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the area of Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. They carried out 13 unsuccessful attempts to oust the Ukrainian units from their positions over the past 24 hours. In addition, all the attacks of the Russians in the area of Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast turned out to cause significant losses for them both in terms of manpower and in equipment. At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers have taken the initiative, putting pressure on the Russians, conducting assault actions and recapturing their land on the Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarsk fronts.

On the Melitopol front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue their offensive operation, inflicting significant losses on the Russian forces in manpower and forcing them to withdraw from the occupied positions. As a result of these offensive operations, the Defence Forces have partial success in the areas of Verbove and Novoprokopivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, dislodging the Russians from their occupied positions and consolidating their own positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational-Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Armed Forces continue to conduct counter-battery combat, destroy supply depots and inflict successful strikes on the Russian forces’ rear.

During the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force inflicted three strikes on clusters of Russian personnel and military equipment.

Units from Rocket Forces and Artillery and UAVs hit three clusters of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment.

