On 16 September, Ukrainians gathered in front of the Kyiv City State Administration building in the capital and demanded that the authorities spend money on the Armed Forces.

Details: Ukrainians are demanding that the authorities spend public money primarily on the Armed Forces and on victory rather than on "paving stones, vegetable cutters and drums". [The protesters were referring to a number of tenders held by local authorities to purchase vegetable cutters and drums for air-raid shelters and repair paving in Kyiv, regarding these decisions as poorly-timed when funds are so badly needed for supplies to Ukraine's Armed Forces – ed.]

Earlier, a similar protest against dodgy procurement was held in Odesa.

