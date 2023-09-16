All Sections
Top NATO official: Russia is increasingly dependent on "unreliable actors"

European PravdaSaturday, 16 September 2023, 19:34

Rob Bauer, Chair of the NATO Military Committee, has said that problems on the battlefield and in the economy are pushing Russia further into the hands of "unreliable actors".

Source: n-tv; European Pravda

Details: Bauer said Russia is becoming increasingly dependent on "unreliable actors" due to Western sanctions and diplomatic pressure.

The Russian armed forces are losing more and more positions, and the whole of Russia is suffering from the consequences of economic sanctions and diplomatic isolation, Bauer said at the annual conference of the NATO Military Committee in Oslo.

Quote: "Russia is forced to cooperate with unreliable actors and is becoming increasingly dependent."

Bauer did not name which specific global actors he had in mind. Russian President Vladimir Putin recently met with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. The US government has warned North Korea against supplying weapons to Moscow.

Putin also has many contacts with other controversial rulers, such as Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Shortly after Kim Jong Un, the former also arrived at a meeting in the Russian Federation, his seventh this year so far. Belarus has long been considered Russia's closest ally in the war against Ukraine.

NATO Admiral Bauer also said that the Russian leadership believes it will survive the determination of the Ukrainian people and their allies. "Russia has been preparing for confrontation for years and is ready to expose its people and its economy to endless difficulties," Bauer said.

In July, Rob Bauer said that Russia is now weakened due to the war against Ukraine, and the Alliance has time to build up collective security before Moscow recovers its strength.

