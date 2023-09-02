Russians claim Ukraine tried to attack Crimean Bridge again

The Russian Ministry of Defence has alleged that a Ukrainian sea drone tried to attack the Crimean Bridge but was destroyed in the Black Sea.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry on Telegram; occupiers’ Telegram channel for Crimean Bridge traffic updates

Quote: "At about 23:15 Moscow time on 1 September, the Kyiv regime attempted to launch a terrorist strike on the Crimean Bridge using a semi-submersible unmanned vessel.

A Ukrainian sea drone was promptly discovered and destroyed in the Black Sea."

Details: The Crimean Bridge was temporarily closed to road traffic from 00:00 onwards.

"Anyone on the bridge and in the security check area, please remain calm and follow the instructions given by transport security staff," the occupiers announced.

The Russians also claimed to have intercepted a Ukrainian drone over the territory of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast at about 23:00 on 1 September.

It was previously reported that the Russian occupiers have installed barges to the south of the Crimean Bridge to be used as barricades against Ukrainian sea drones.

Background:

Earlier, Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, stated that Ukraine has been working on its own missile programme and drones for a long time, so hitting targets on Russian territory even 1,500 km away is no longer a problem.

Journalists also estimate that there have been over 190 drone attacks on the territory of Russia and temporarily occupied Crimea since the beginning of the year. The strikes on the night of 29-30 August in six regions of the Russian Federation are the most extensive in 2023.

On the morning of 17 July, Sergey Aksyonov, the so-called head of Russian-occupied Crimea, reported that an emergency had occurred on the Crimean Bridge and that traffic on the bridge was suspended. Russian Telegram channels reported that a span of the bridge had collapsed.

Ukrainska Pravda sources reported that the night attack on the Crimean Bridge was a special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Navy. It was noted that the bridge was attacked using uncrewed surface vessels . Later, the version regarding two drones was also voiced by the Russian propaganda outlet RIA Novosti, citing the National Anti-Terrorist Committee of the Russian Federation.

. Later, the version regarding two drones was also voiced by the Russian propaganda outlet RIA Novosti, citing the National Anti-Terrorist Committee of the Russian Federation. Earlier, Russian media reported that the Crimean Bridge was guarded by fighter jets from the sky and divers and fighting dolphins underwater.

