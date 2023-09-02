All Sections
Targets 1,500 km away in Russia are no problem now – Ukraine's Security Council Secretary

Iryna BalachukSaturday, 2 September 2023, 00:26
A RUSSIAN BOMBER ENGULFED BY FIRE AT SOLTSY AIRBASE. PHOTOS FROM THE TELEGRAM CHANNEL ASTRA

Ukraine has been working on its own missile programme and drones for a long time now, so hitting targets in Russian territory, even if they are located 1,500 km away, is no longer a problem, says Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council.

Source: Danilov on Ukrainian Radio

Quote: "The origin of the weapons being used on the territory of the Russian Federation is Ukrainian. There are two areas that have been under development for a certain period of time: the missile programme, which was approved back in 2020, aimed at creating our own Ukrainian missiles, and the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, [the production of which - ed.] is being deployed very extensively in our country today with the involvement of a large number of private companies."

Details: Danilov added that "all this will yield the appropriate results," because Ukrainian troops will now be able to hit targets located 700 or even 1,000-1,500 km away.

Danilov stressed, however, that Ukraine only attacks military facilities of the Russian Federation. The bombing of oil refineries or other facilities is the work of Russian partisans whom Ukraine does not control.

"We attack either factories or military production, i.e. the components that are killing our children. We must put an end to this," Danilov concluded.

Previously: Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, posted a video showing successful tests of Ukrainian-made missile weapons.

Background:

  • Earlier, the Russian news agency Vyorstka analysed reports by the Russian Ministry of Defence, the media and OSINT researchers, and came to the conclusion that since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian special services and armed forces may have carried out at least nine successful attacks on airbases in Russian regions, temporarily occupied Crimea and Belarus, and destroyed or damaged at least 24 aircraft.
  • Journalists also estimate that there have been over 190 drone attacks on the territory of Russia and temporarily occupied Crimea since the beginning of the year. The strikes carried out on the night of 29-30 August in six regions of the Russian Federation were the most extensive in 2023.

