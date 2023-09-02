Kharkiv authorities post photos of classrooms in metro

The city of Kharkiv on 1 September presented classrooms equipped for studying in the metro.

Source: Kharkiv City Council

Details: There will be enough space underground for 60 classes. The regular school hours will start on 4 September.

Photo: Kharkiv City Council

Children will attend school in two shifts: from 9:00 to 12:00 and from 13:00 to 16:00. A school bus will take students accompanied by a teacher to the metro station. There are 34 routes for this purpose.

Furthermore, the city budget will provide meals for schoolchildren in the metro. Counselling and medical assistance will be available at the stations on request.

Photo: Kharkiv City Council

The classrooms were equipped with soundproofing, proper air circulation and lighting to facilitate the educational process.

"No other city in the world has experience in things like this. Kharkiv is the first! We have thought through everything, including getting the children here, how they will spend their time, and what teachers will do with them. And starting from 4 September, classes for more than 1,000 children will start here. This is the first step, and when parents see the conditions created here, I am sure the number of applicants will grow," says Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Photo: Kharkiv City Council

Terekhov also noted that Ukraine's State Emergency Service had authorised the educational process in the metro and granted the relevant permits.

Background:

Reportedly, over 6,500 schools in Ukraine will operate in the full-time learning format this year.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government has adopted a new programme for children studying abroad.

