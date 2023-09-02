All Sections
Powerful explosion occurs in Berdiansk

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 2 September 2023, 14:14
Powerful explosion occurs in Berdiansk
photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Berdiansk residents report a powerful explosion heard throughout the city.

Source: Viktoriia Halitsyna, head of Berdiansk City Military Administration

Quote from Halitsyna: "Berdiansk residents report a very powerful explosion heard in every corner of the city.

The information is being established. We expect good news from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

Details: There are no details on whether it has been a Ukrainian strike or Russian air defence.

