Russia loses 289 its soldiers killed, wounded or captured in Ukraine's south within last 24 hours

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 2 September 2023, 22:23
STOCK PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF

Over the past day, Russia’s losses in killed, wounded, and taken prisoner on the Tavriia front (Ukraine's south) amounted to 289 military personnel. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 32 pieces of Russian military equipment on this front.

Source: Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, on Telegram 

Quote: "Artillery units of the Defence Forces on Tavriia front carried out 1,349 fire missions during the day.

Over the past day, the enemy lost 289 people (77 killed, 208 wounded and 4 captured)."

Details: Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 32 units of Russian military equipment, including four tanks, ten armoured combat vehicles, seven artillery systems and mortars, an air defence system, an UAV, eight vehicles and one unit of special equipment.

In addition, Ukraine’s defenders destroyed five Russian ammunition storage points.

