All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia loses 289 its soldiers killed, wounded or captured in Ukraine's south within last 24 hours

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 2 September 2023, 22:23
Russia loses 289 its soldiers killed, wounded or captured in Ukraine's south within last 24 hours
STOCK PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF

Over the past day, Russia’s losses in killed, wounded, and taken prisoner on the Tavriia front (Ukraine's south) amounted to 289 military personnel. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 32 pieces of Russian military equipment on this front.

Source: Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, on Telegram 

Quote: "Artillery units of the Defence Forces on Tavriia front carried out 1,349 fire missions during the day.

Advertisement:

Over the past day, the enemy lost 289 people (77 killed, 208 wounded and 4 captured)."

Details: Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 32 units of Russian military equipment, including four tanks, ten armoured combat vehicles, seven artillery systems and mortars, an air defence system, an UAV, eight vehicles and one unit of special equipment.

In addition, Ukraine’s defenders destroyed five Russian ammunition storage points.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
All News
Advertisement: