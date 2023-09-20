All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Increase in state budget expenditures: parliament supports draft law in first reading

"Economichna Pravda"Wednesday, 20 September 2023, 13:12

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament) has supported draft law No. 10038 on changes to the state budget 2023 at its meeting on 20 September.

Source: Roksolana Pidlasa, Chairman of the Budget Committee of the Ukrainian Parliament, in a comment to Ekonomichna Pravda

302 members of parliament supported the law.

Advertisement:

The government's draft law proposes to increase this year's budget expenditures by UAH 317 billion (approximately US$8.57 billion), of which almost UAH 303 billion (approximately US$8.19 billion) is proposed to be used for the defence needs.

Apart from that, it is proposed to increase expenditures on housing assistance for internally displaced persons (by UAH 16.5 billion) and on "quick recovery" (by UAH 5.97 billion). Expenditures on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will also be increased (by UAH 1.2 billion). The same goes for the issuing of school textbooks for the 5th and 6th grades (by UAH 552.8 million).

At the same time, it is planned to reduce other expenses by UAH 11.4 billion, mainly due to the reduction of public debt servicing expenses (by UAH 10.7 billion).

Background:

  • The day before, the Budget Committee of the Council supported draft law No. 10038 on its basis and as a whole.
  • It was previously reported that the Verkhovna Rada will consider the draft law proposed by the government on increasing defence spending by almost UAH 303 billion by the end of September.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
All News
Advertisement: