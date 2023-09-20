All Sections
Increase in state budget expenditures: parliament supports draft law in first reading

"Economichna Pravda"Wednesday, 20 September 2023, 13:12

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament) has supported draft law No. 10038 on changes to the state budget 2023 at its meeting on 20 September.

Source: Roksolana Pidlasa, Chairman of the Budget Committee of the Ukrainian Parliament, in a comment to Ekonomichna Pravda

302 members of parliament supported the law.

The government's draft law proposes to increase this year's budget expenditures by UAH 317 billion (approximately US$8.57 billion), of which almost UAH 303 billion (approximately US$8.19 billion) is proposed to be used for the defence needs.

Apart from that, it is proposed to increase expenditures on housing assistance for internally displaced persons (by UAH 16.5 billion) and on "quick recovery" (by UAH 5.97 billion). Expenditures on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will also be increased (by UAH 1.2 billion). The same goes for the issuing of school textbooks for the 5th and 6th grades (by UAH 552.8 million).

At the same time, it is planned to reduce other expenses by UAH 11.4 billion, mainly due to the reduction of public debt servicing expenses (by UAH 10.7 billion).

Background:

  • The day before, the Budget Committee of the Council supported draft law No. 10038 on its basis and as a whole.
  • It was previously reported that the Verkhovna Rada will consider the draft law proposed by the government on increasing defence spending by almost UAH 303 billion by the end of September.

