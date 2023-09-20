Father of three children killed by Russian drone in Lviv on his first working day

32-year-old military serviceman and warehouse worker, Petro Burban, was killed in the Russian attack on Lviv on 19 September.

The man is survived by three children, Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi said.

In April 2022, Petro Burban volunteered for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He served for a year and a half and returned home to Lviv to his family in August 2023.

Zaxid.net, a local news outlet, citing the mayor of Lviv, reported that Petro's eldest daughter Vasylyna is 7 years old, his middle son Mykhailo is 5 years old, and his youngest son Ivan is 2.5 years old.

Petro with his family. Photo: Andrii Sadovyi’s social media

After coming home from the front, Petro spent two weeks looking for a job. Finally, he found a job in a warehouse, where he was killed by a Russian Shahed attack drone on his first day at work.

Petro Burban was born in the village of Davydiv, Lviv Oblast. As his fellow villager Ivanna Horyn told Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia (Life), Petro was a very good man.

"He fought in the war. He came from a good family. A loving father, son and brother," she said.

The woman said that Petro had two brothers, he was the middle one.

"The brothers were always there for each other," Ivanna said.

The brothers lost their father very young, who died of an illness. After a while, their mother and younger brother moved to Germany. Petro got married and moved to Lviv.

"He often came to the village. The last time we saw him was after Easter. There is nothing bad to say about him. He was very kind," Ivanna said.

Background: On the night of 18-19 September, Russian troops hit an industrial facility in Lviv, where a humanitarian aid warehouse was located. The attack caused fire, and the warehouse burned to the ground. Two other warehouses were also destroyed in the city. These were warehouses with windows and household chemicals. The total area of the fire was about 10,000 square metres.

