All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Father of three children killed by Russian drone in Lviv on his first working day

Wednesday, 20 September 2023, 14:48

32-year-old military serviceman and warehouse worker, Petro Burban, was killed in the Russian attack on Lviv on 19 September.

The man is survived by three children, Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi said.

In April 2022, Petro Burban volunteered for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He served for a year and a half and returned home to Lviv to his family in August 2023.

Advertisement:

Zaxid.net, a local news outlet, citing the mayor of Lviv, reported that Petro's eldest daughter Vasylyna is 7 years old, his middle son Mykhailo is 5 years old, and his youngest son Ivan is 2.5 years old.

 
Petro with his family. Photo: Andrii Sadovyi’s social media

After coming home from the front, Petro spent two weeks looking for a job. Finally, he found a job in a warehouse, where he was killed by a Russian Shahed attack drone on his first day at work.

Petro Burban was born in the village of Davydiv, Lviv Oblast. As his fellow villager Ivanna Horyn told Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia (Life), Petro was a very good man.

"He fought in the war. He came from a good family. A loving father, son and brother," she said.  

The woman said that Petro had two brothers, he was the middle one.

"The brothers were always there for each other," Ivanna said.

The brothers lost their father very young, who died of an illness. After a while, their mother and younger brother moved to Germany. Petro got married and moved to Lviv.

"He often came to the village. The last time we saw him was after Easter. There is nothing bad to say about him. He was very kind," Ivanna said.

Background: On the night of 18-19 September, Russian troops hit an industrial facility in Lviv, where a humanitarian aid warehouse was located. The attack caused fire, and the warehouse burned to the ground. Two other warehouses were also destroyed in the city. These were warehouses with windows and household chemicals. The total area of the fire was about 10,000 square metres.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
All News
Advertisement: