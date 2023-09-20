All Sections
Spain announces plans to send additional aid to Ukraine

European PravdaWednesday, 20 September 2023, 16:43

Margarita Robles, the Minister of Defence of Spain, has announced new deliveries of military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Source: Robles after the meeting of the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine ("Ramstein" format), as reported by European Pravda

Robles said Spain will double the number of Ukrainian servicemen who will undergo training this year. It is estimated that about 4,000 servicemen will participate in the training, which is twice as many as planned previously.

The minister also mentioned supplying new armoured personnel carriers, inflatable boats, launchers and missiles for anti-aircraft and anti-ship defence, special trucks compatible with these systems, and ambulance cars.

Additionally, surgical and medical materials for the military hospital, which were delivered earlier, were sent to Ukraine last week.

Robles said that as of today, 77 seriously wounded Ukrainian soldiers have already received the necessary help and prostheses in medical institutions in Spain.

She also held the first working meeting with the new Minister of Defence of Ukraine, Rustem Umierov.

Background: 

  • At the Ramstein format meeting, Lithuania presented the latest military support package for Ukraine, which contained "detonation systems, naval surveillance radars and ammunition for Carl Gustaf anti-tank grenade launchers."
  • Apart from that, Germany revealed details of a new €400 million military aid package for Ukraine.

