NATO Secretary General calls on allies to strengthen Ukraine's air defence

Wednesday, 20 September 2023, 14:45

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, has stated that Ukraine needs its air defence to be strengthened with projectiles, components and technical maintenance for the already existing systems.

Source: Stoltenberg cited by German media outlet Tagesschau, European Pravda

Stoltenberg explained that the strengthening of air defence is especially important before winter season for protecting vital infrastructure.

He added that allies are ready to provide long-term support for Ukraine since it is important to show to Russian President Vladimir Putin that he cannot win by protracting the war.

"If we want a fair and durable peace then military support for Ukraine is the right way," Stoltenberg stressed.

Earlier, Lloyd Austin, Minister of Defence of the US, stressed the importance of air defence means for Kyiv, especially during winter season, after Ukraine’s Defence Contact Group meeting (Ramstein format).

Annalena Baerbock, German Foreign Minister, stated that the Ukrainian air defence must be strengthened within the next few months.

Baerbock discussed additional air defence systems for the protection of the Ukrainian power system and ports during the meeting with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

Earlier, the Pentagon announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which includes mainly equipment for maintenance and strengthening of Ukraine’s air defence.

