Biden appoints representative for Ukraine's economic recovery

US President Joe Biden has appointed Penny Pritzker as Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery. Pritzker is known to come from a family that emigrated from Ukraine to the United States in the nineteenth century.

Details: Biden announced the appointment of Pritzker, an experienced civil servant and former trade minister with "deep family ties to Ukraine", as a special representative for Ukraine's economic recovery.

"Pritzker, as a special representative, will bring her many years of experience and expertise to this position. Working with the Ukrainian authorities, our allies and partners, International Financial Institutions, and the private sector will drive U.S. efforts to rebuild the Ukrainian economy. This will include mobilising public and private investment, setting priorities for donors, and working to open up export markets and businesses that have closed due to barbaric Russian attacks and destruction," the US president said.

Pritzker will also work with other international partners of Ukraine, including through the G7 coordination platform, so that the actions of different countries complement and strengthen each other.

"Special Representative Pritzker will help the Ukrainian government implement the reforms needed to strengthen the economy and will also work with Ukraine to help ensure that when Ukraine starts rebuilding, it recovers stronger," Biden added.

Joe Biden added that the United States remains committed to helping Ukraine defend its freedom.

"The brave people of Ukraine have inspired the world with their resilience and determination, and as this statement confirms, the United States remains committed to stand by them for as long as necessary," the US president said.

Note: France has appointed a special envoy for Ukraine’s relief and reconstruction who is known to have visited Ukraine twice already.

