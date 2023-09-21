Brazilian President meets with Zelenskyy in New York
Thursday, 21 September 2023, 02:13
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Brazilian leader Lula da Silva and discussed efforts to restore peace.
Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram
Quote: "A frank and constructive conversation. Diplomatic teams were tasked with working on next steps in bilateral relations and efforts to restore peace.
The Brazilian representative will continue his work in the meetings regarding the Ukrainian Peace Formula."
