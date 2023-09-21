All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Warsaw hopes Ukraine will abandon plans to impose embargo on Polish vegetables

Thursday, 21 September 2023, 15:02

Polish Agriculture Minister Robert Telus hopes that Ukraine will not impose an embargo on Polish fruit and vegetables, as this will "worsen the situation".

Source: Telus in a comment to Polish press agency PAP, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We have no confirmation that Ukraine will impose restrictions on imports of fruits and vegetables... I hope this will not happen, as it will be an unnecessary escalation of the situation."

Advertisement:

Details: The Polish minister added that his country's position is that Ukrainian grain "should go to the countries where it was shipped before the Russian aggression, and not to the markets of neighbouring EU countries".

He also said that the transit of Ukrainian agricultural products through Poland "is carried out without interruption".

Background:

  • Taras Kachka, Deputy Economy Minister and Trade Representative of Ukraine, said in an interview with Rzeczpospolita that Ukraine was ready to impose an embargo on onions, tomatoes, cabbage and apples from Poland in response to unilateral restrictions imposed by Poland, Hungary and Slovakia.
  • After that, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he would be ready to extend the ban on imports from Ukraine if Kyiv "escalated the conflict".
  • At the same time, Kachka expressed hope that Kyiv would not have to impose a trade embargo against Poland.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement: