Warsaw hopes Ukraine will abandon plans to impose embargo on Polish vegetables

Thursday, 21 September 2023, 15:02

Polish Agriculture Minister Robert Telus hopes that Ukraine will not impose an embargo on Polish fruit and vegetables, as this will "worsen the situation".

Source: Telus in a comment to Polish press agency PAP, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We have no confirmation that Ukraine will impose restrictions on imports of fruits and vegetables... I hope this will not happen, as it will be an unnecessary escalation of the situation."

Details: The Polish minister added that his country's position is that Ukrainian grain "should go to the countries where it was shipped before the Russian aggression, and not to the markets of neighbouring EU countries".

He also said that the transit of Ukrainian agricultural products through Poland "is carried out without interruption".

Background:

  • Taras Kachka, Deputy Economy Minister and Trade Representative of Ukraine, said in an interview with Rzeczpospolita that Ukraine was ready to impose an embargo on onions, tomatoes, cabbage and apples from Poland in response to unilateral restrictions imposed by Poland, Hungary and Slovakia.
  • After that, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he would be ready to extend the ban on imports from Ukraine if Kyiv "escalated the conflict".
  • At the same time, Kachka expressed hope that Kyiv would not have to impose a trade embargo against Poland.

