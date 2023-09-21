Russian communications centre destroyed in Olenivka

A Russian communications centre has been destroyed in the occupied settlement of Olenivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: TASS, citing a comment by the mobile network operator Phoenix; Petro Andriushchenko, Adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram

Details: Russian media, citing a mobile network operator, are reporting that a communications centre has been destroyed as a result of an attack on Olenivka in the south of occupied Donetsk Oblast. The occupiers are complaining that "hundreds of customers remain disconnected".

Petro Andriushchenko, Adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol, has also stated that the centre has been destroyed and posted a photo.

