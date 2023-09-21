All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian communications centre destroyed in Olenivka

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 21 September 2023, 18:34
Russian communications centre destroyed in Olenivka
PHOTO: ANDRIUSHCHENKO'S TELEGRAM CHANNEL

A Russian communications centre has been destroyed in the occupied settlement of Olenivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: TASS, citing a comment by the mobile network operator Phoenix; Petro Andriushchenko, Adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram

Details: Russian media, citing a mobile network operator, are reporting that a communications centre has been destroyed as a result of an attack on Olenivka in the south of occupied Donetsk Oblast. The occupiers are complaining that "hundreds of customers remain disconnected".

Advertisement:

Petro Andriushchenko, Adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol, has also stated that the centre has been destroyed and posted a photo.

 
 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

EU Council extends temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees until 2025

Journalists identify 1,579 Ukrainians who became collaborators

Poland officially confirms that Ukrainian missile fell in Przewodów in 2022

EU to discuss possible expansion from 27 to 36 countries

photoNew UK Defence Secretary meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv

Trudeau apologises for inviting Waffen-SS Galicia Division veteran to Canadian Parliament

All News
Donetsk region
Ukrainian soldiers control Bakhmut-Horlivka road under direct fire
Russians fail to retake lost positions near Andriivka – General Staff report
Russian mortar system Tulpan kills 4 civilians in Toretsk
RECENT NEWS
20:57
Three more countries to boycott UEFA competitions with Russian teams
19:58
Russians increase density of mine-explosive barriers on Bakhmut front – General Staff report
19:50
Belarus claims Poland violated its airspace twice
19:45
Pentagon can give $5 billion worth of weapons to Ukraine, but there is not enough money to replace them yet
19:39
Russian troops strike Donetsk Oblast again: Two civilians killed, six injured
19:33
Hungarian Ambassador presents credentials to Lukashenko
19:24
photoZelenskyy talks Caesar howitzers, SCALP missiles and air defence systems with French Armed Forces Minister
19:15
Russia shells residential quarter of Kherson, killing three women
19:10
Ukraine enters IAEA Board of Governors for 2023-2024
18:46
EU Council extends temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees until 2025
All News
Advertisement: