Russians fail to retake lost positions near Andriivka – General Staff report

Ukrainian defenders are continuing their offensive operations on the Melitopol and Bakhmut fronts, while the Russians are trying to regain their lost positions near Andriivka, but were unsuccessful.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 21 September

Quote: "The Armed Forces are on the defensive in Ukraine's east and south, continuing their offensive operation on the Melitopol and Bakhmut fronts, killing the enemy, liberating the temporarily occupied territories step by step, and consolidating their positions.

During the past day, 23 combat clashes were recorded. The enemy inflicted 2 missile strikes and 80 air strikes, and carried out over 49 attacks with multiple-launch missile systems both on the positions of our troops and on civilian targets."

Details: Ukraine’s air defence destroyed 17 Shahed UAVs during the day on 20 September. An oil refinery was damaged due to attacks in Poltava Oblast.

Settlements in Chernihiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Oblasts were subjected to Russian air strikes.

About 90 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts came under artillery fire.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians continue to maintain a group of troops covering the state border, conducting active sabotage activities in the border areas in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to more active fronts, and increasing the density of mine barriers along the state border in Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian troops successfully repelled Russian attacks in the area west of Zaitsev in Donetsk Oblast.

The Russians tried to retake positions in the area northeast and east of Andriivka, Donetsk Oblast, yet had no success.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces continue their assault operations in the area south of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, inflicting losses on the Russians in manpower and equipment, and consolidating their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Marinka front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the area of Marinka, Donetsk Oblast.

Here, during the past day, the Russians carried out 13 unsuccessful attempts to oust Ukraine's troops from their positions.

At the same time, on the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts, the Defence Forces of Ukraine are holding the liberated territories and taking the initiative to win back even more Ukrainian land.

On the Melitopol front, the Ukrainian soldiers continue their offensive operations, inflicting significant losses on the Russian forces in manpower and equipment, and forcing them to withdraw from their positions.

Ukrainian defenders repelled the Russian attacks in the area of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhzia Oblast. The Russian forces have suffered significant losses both in manpower and in equipment.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting counter-battery combat, destroying supply depots and hitting targets in the Russians’ rear.

Throughout the day on 20 September, Ukrainian aircraft inflicted ten attacks on clusters of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment, and five strikes on their anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units from Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one cluster of personnel, weapons and military equipment; 11 artillery systems; one Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system, as well as a Russian electronic warfare station.

