All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian mortar system Tulpan kills 4 civilians in Toretsk

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 20 September 2023, 20:34
Russian mortar system Tulpan kills 4 civilians in Toretsk
photo: PRESS SERVICE OF DONETSK OBLAST PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE

Russian invaders attacked the city of Toretsk and its outskirts in Donetsk Oblast on 20 September with a 2S4 Tulpan (Tulip) mortar system, killing four civilians.

Source: Press service of Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "On 20 September 2023, the Russians hit the city of Toretsk and its outskirts with a 240 mm 3F2 active-reactive mine of the 2S4 Tulpan system. The city itself and the village of Pivnichne were hit by the projectiles." 

Advertisement:

Details: It is reported that a 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were killed in Toretsk as a result of their injuries. During the attack, they were in a private family home.

 

Two more people – an 84-year-old mother and her 60-year-old son – sustained life-threatening injuries on a street in Pivnichne.   

 

The attack by the Russian invaders also destroyed private houses and damaged outbuildings.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
Donetsk region
UK intelligence reports weakening of Russian positions in Bakhmut
Russia kills 8 civilians and injures 11 more in one day
Ukraine's Defence Forces continue their assault south of Bakhmut – General Staff report
RECENT NEWS
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
All News
Advertisement: