Russian mortar system Tulpan kills 4 civilians in Toretsk
Russian invaders attacked the city of Toretsk and its outskirts in Donetsk Oblast on 20 September with a 2S4 Tulpan (Tulip) mortar system, killing four civilians.
Source: Press service of Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Quote: "On 20 September 2023, the Russians hit the city of Toretsk and its outskirts with a 240 mm 3F2 active-reactive mine of the 2S4 Tulpan system. The city itself and the village of Pivnichne were hit by the projectiles."
Details: It is reported that a 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were killed in Toretsk as a result of their injuries. During the attack, they were in a private family home.
Two more people – an 84-year-old mother and her 60-year-old son – sustained life-threatening injuries on a street in Pivnichne.
The attack by the Russian invaders also destroyed private houses and damaged outbuildings.
