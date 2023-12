Explosion occurs in Tula, Russia, and 5,000 people lose power

An explosion occurred in the Russian city of Tula,causing a power outage for 5,000 residents.

Source: Russian media

Details: Residents of Tula reported a loud explosion. After that, the power went out in part of the city.

Advertisement:

It is not yet known what exactly happened. The city and regional authorities did not comment. Almost 5,000 people in the Zarichevsky district of the city were left without power.

PHOTO: Meduza

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!