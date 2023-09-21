Explosion occurs in Tula, Russia, and 5,000 people lose power

An explosion occurred in the Russian city of Tula,causing a power outage for 5,000 residents.

Source: Russian media

Details: Residents of Tula reported a loud explosion. After that, the power went out in part of the city.

У російській Тулі пролунав вибух і зникло світло в 5 тисяч жителів pic.twitter.com/Y4UFhrVSet — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) September 21, 2023

It is not yet known what exactly happened. The city and regional authorities did not comment. Almost 5,000 people in the Zarichevsky district of the city were left without power.

PHOTO: Meduza

