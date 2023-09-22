All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Blinken announces new $325 million aid to Ukraine

Iryna BalachukFriday, 22 September 2023, 01:05
Blinken announces new $325 million aid to Ukraine
Anthony Blinken, photo by Getty Images

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced that the United States will provide Ukraine with $128 million in new security assistance, and $197 million for purchasing weapons and equipment.

Source: CNN

Quote from Blinken: "[The package includes additional air defence munitions  – ed.] to help strengthen Ukraine’s air defences against aerial assaults from Russia now and in the coming winter when Russia is likely to renew its attacks against Ukrainian critical infrastructure."

Advertisement:

Details: Bkinken said the aid package also contains artillery ammunition, anti-tank weapons and cluster munitions, which "will further enhance Ukraine’s capacity to continue its counter-offensive against Russia’s forces".

CNN wrote that Blinken made this statement during the meeting of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Joe Biden in Washington.

Background: 

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast

Lithuanian company modernises plane of Ukraine's President

photoZelenskyy and rabbis pay tribute to Babyn Yar massacre victims

IAEA adopts resolution demanding immediate return of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to full control of Ukraine

We are working to make progress in terms of NATO membership – Zelenskyy

Poland rejects Belarus' accusations of airspace violation

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:57
Ukraine's Security Service identifies Russian carrier of Shahed drones from Iran
14:52
EXPLAINERHow Russia trying to halt Armenia's westward turn
14:47
UK imposes new sanctions in response to Russia's sham elections in occupied territories
14:32
Explosion rocks Russian-occupied Berdiansk; power outages occur
14:27
Poland and Hungary ignore meeting on Ukrainian grain exports – EU
13:48
EXPLAINERWhy missile incident could sour relations with Poland
13:45
Orbán does not believe Ukraine will join EU while at war
13:44
There is no gunpowder production in Ukraine: Ukraine's Security Council Secretary replies to critics of defence industry
13:35
Ukraine's Security Service reveals how it managed to infiltrate Russia's Special Forces
13:11
Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast
All News
Advertisement: