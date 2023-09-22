All Sections
Russia recruits convicts in Krasnodar Krai to join army ranks

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 22 September 2023, 08:05

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has information that the Russian authorities are continuing to try to attract convicts to join the war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces in its morning report on 22 September

Quote: "In connection with the catastrophic losses of the invaders and in order to replenish units of airborne troops, campaigning events are being held in prisons in Krasnodar Krai in the Russian Federation. Prisoners are promised early release from prison in exchange for a contract with the Russian armed forces, valid until the end of the war."

Background: It was the Wagner Group of mercenaries, which fought in Ukraine until June, who recruited convicts from Russian penal colonies. At that time, the convicts were promised amnesty by the president of the Russian Federation.

