Russian terror against Ukrainian energy system this year began earlier than 21 September – Ukraine's PM

"Economichna Pravda"Friday, 22 September 2023, 11:24

The Russians’ harassment of the Ukrainian energy system did not start on 21 September, as such actions have been going on for the past two weeks.

Source: Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during the Regional Economic Forum

Quote: "We understand that the energy terror phase of this heating season has already begun. The destruction of infrastructure, production, pumping, and fuel storage clearly indicates this. We see it in the first attacks on regional power substations over the past two weeks," Shmyhal said.

Details: The prime minister said Ukraine has not noticed this yet, as it is better prepared for a new stage of energy terror from Russia this heating season.

Shmyhal predicted that these attacks would persist, but the defences that have been built – both active, like air defence systems, and passive, like special structures – are working and keep getting stronger.

"We are much better prepared and stronger than we were last year. I believe we will get through this tough winter together... This winter will definitely be challenging, certainly not easier, but we are better prepared for it because we understand what the enemy is getting ready for and what threats and challenges we all face," the Prime Minister stressed.

Background: A major Russian missile attack on the morning of 21 September damaged some energy facilities in Ukraine's centre and west. Ukrenergo, the national energy company, stated that this was the first Russian attack on the Ukrainian power system in the last six months.

