Ukraine postpones creation of Register of Oligarchs until end of war

"Economichna Pravda"Friday, 22 September 2023, 12:11
Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers has amended the action plan to prevent the abuse of excessive influence by persons with significant economic and political weight in public life (oligarchs). 

Source: The Cabinet of Ministers' Decree No. 827-r dated 19 September, published on the government portal

Details: According to the appendix to the order, the Register of Oligarchs is to be launched and compiled three months after the date of termination/cancellation of martial law.

Previously, the register was supposed to be created three months after the publication of the Venice Commission's conclusion to the law on oligarchs.

Background:

  • In March, the Venice Commission postponed unblocking amendments to Ukraine's anti-oligarchy law, but the government does not believe this will hinder EU accession negotiations.

