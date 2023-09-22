Ukraine postpones creation of Register of Oligarchs until end of war
Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers has amended the action plan to prevent the abuse of excessive influence by persons with significant economic and political weight in public life (oligarchs).
Source: The Cabinet of Ministers' Decree No. 827-r dated 19 September, published on the government portal
Details: According to the appendix to the order, the Register of Oligarchs is to be launched and compiled three months after the date of termination/cancellation of martial law.
Previously, the register was supposed to be created three months after the publication of the Venice Commission's conclusion to the law on oligarchs.
Background:
- In March, the Venice Commission postponed unblocking amendments to Ukraine's anti-oligarchy law, but the government does not believe this will hinder EU accession negotiations.
