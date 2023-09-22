All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrenergo resumes operation of energy facility damaged by Russian missile strike a day ago

"Economichna Pravda"Friday, 22 September 2023, 13:43

Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s national energy company, resumed operation of an energy facility that was damaged during a massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine on the morning of 21 September.

Source: Ukrenergo on Telegram 

Details: At the same time, the effects of this damage on consumers were negligible.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The operation of an energy facility that was damaged during a massive missile attack on 21 September has been restored. Yesterday morning, a short-term shutdown of the high-voltage overhead power line was recorded in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast," Ukrenergo reported.

It is also reported that, at the moment, due to Russian hostilities and other reasons, 411 settlements remain without electricity. 

"Due to attacks, there is new damage to the power networks in the contact-line areas in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts. Power restoration takes place in a safe situation and with the permission of the military," the company stated.

On 21 September, to balance the power system, which is usual for this time of the year, work on generating from renewable energy sources was limited from 12:15 to 13:20 with a maximum capacity of 300 MW per hour.

On Friday 22 September, according to Ukrenergo, electricity exports to Slovakia continued with a total volume of 562 MWh and a maximum capacity of up to 200 MW in some hours.

"Exports today are made to Slovakia and Moldova. The total volume is 4,807 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 398 MW in some hours," the company informed.

Background: 

As a result of the massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine on the morning of 21 September, a hit to the energy infrastructure was recorded. In particular, in one of the regions, a 330 kV substation was damaged, while a 110 kV overhead power line was affected in Kyiv Oblast.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:38
Navalny disappears from penal colony
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
All News
Advertisement: