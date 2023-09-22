Russians prepare disinformation campaign to discredit Ukraine abroad

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President, has said that the Ukrainian authorities have information that Russians are preparing a disinformation campaign aimed at discrediting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his team abroad.

Source: Yermak on Telegram

Quote from Yermak: "These are the theses that Russian propagandists will use:

They will talk about the presidential elections in Russia, which will demonstrate the strong support of Putin by Russian society. They will say that there is a crisis in Kyiv, where the government is losing the trust of political elites;

They will say that the scandal between the leaderships of Poland and Ukraine proves that there is no unity between Europe and Kyiv. And they will argue that everything is based solely on the desire to use Ukraine as a ‘military battering ram’ against Russia;

Another thesis will concern the usurpation of power and the cancellation of elections."

Details: The Office of the President said that Russian propagandists will try to convince the West that "dealing with the stable Russian Federation, especially after Putin's reelection for another presidential term, is much more profitable than with Zelenskyy".

It is noted that the occupiers will spread these ideas in the media and with the help of bot farms.

