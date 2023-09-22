All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians prepare disinformation campaign to discredit Ukraine abroad

Roman PetrenkoFriday, 22 September 2023, 19:12
Russians prepare disinformation campaign to discredit Ukraine abroad
PHOTO: GETTY

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President, has said that the Ukrainian authorities have information that Russians are preparing a disinformation campaign aimed at discrediting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his team abroad.

Source: Yermak on Telegram

Quote from Yermak: "These are the theses that Russian propagandists will use:

Advertisement:
  • They will talk about the presidential elections in Russia, which will demonstrate the strong support of Putin by Russian society. They will say that there is a crisis in Kyiv, where the government is losing the trust of political elites;
  • They will say that the scandal between the leaderships of Poland and Ukraine proves that there is no unity between Europe and Kyiv. And they will argue that everything is based solely on the desire to use Ukraine as a ‘military battering ram’ against Russia;
  • Another thesis will concern the usurpation of power and the cancellation of elections."

Details: The Office of the President said that Russian propagandists will try to convince the West that "dealing with the stable Russian Federation, especially after Putin's reelection for another presidential term, is much more profitable than with Zelenskyy".

It is noted that the occupiers will spread these ideas in the media and with the help of bot farms.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:38
Navalny disappears from penal colony
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
All News
Advertisement: